Mayor’s Youth Council Announces Statewide Video Competition for Wyoming Teens

Wyoming Teens “Take2” competition encourages teens to share their story of social distancing.

On Friday, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr announced a partnership with the Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC), the University of Wyoming Athletic Department, and Governor Mark Gordon to encourage Wyoming teens to share their COVID-19 social distancing stories and experiences.

“Each year, the Mayors Youth Council picks a project to study and engage their local Cheyenne peers. Last year, the group created a video highlighting the issue of unaccompanied minors in our community. A few weeks ago, members of the council created and sent me a short video message thanking me for the time we have had together and wishing me well. Not only was it touching, but it sparked this idea of reaching out to teens statewide during these COVID-19 times to share their stories and thoughts in a similar way. I can’t thank Governor Gordon and the folks at the UW Athletic Department enough for jumping on board and making this what I believe will be a special state-wide project,” Orr said.

The competition titled Wyoming Teens “Take2” has been established to give Wyoming teens an opportunity to be creative and show how they are social distancing and using their time in isolation during these unprecedented times. High school students, ages 14-18, are eligible to submit a two-minute video addressing the following questions:

How are you spending your time during isolation?

What have you done during isolation to help your community?

What are some creative ways you are social distancing?

Submissions will be judged using the following criteria: creativity, school appropriateness, and how each submission addresses the three required questions. Use of any copywritten material in videos will not be accepted. Videos must be submitted before Saturday, May 30th.

Teens can email their video submission to media@cheyennecity.org or upload to social media using the #WYOTeensTake2 and #MyCOVIDStory hashtags. The Cheyenne Mayor’s Youth Council will select ten (10) statewide winners who will each receive: four (4) complimentary tickets from the University of Wyoming for the first home football game (currently scheduled for Sept. 5), pregame field passes to Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, and a meet-and-greet with Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

For questions, contact Jan Spires, Staff Advisor for the MYC, at 307-637-6251. By submitting a video, you provide authorization for your video to be shared and promoted by the City of Cheyenne and/or the University of Wyoming.