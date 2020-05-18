Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

According to members of the selection committee, “Rosie is an excellent student both academically and as a person. She exudes kindness and perseverance both in the classroom and in the hallways.”

Zubrod participates in student senate, Science Olympiad, the Cheyenne Fiddle Orchestra, Ring Tones Bell Choir and MathCounts. She is also the editor for the school paper, the managing editor for the yearbook, a member of the Girl Scouts and she plays soccer.

According to members of the selection committee, Zubrod is not afraid to give her opinion, and carries herself with a quiet confidence.

“We are so impressed with not only her higher-level thinking skills, but also with the way she carries herself,” members of the selection committee said. “We are thankful to have a kid like Rosie. She spreads positivity and works hard—doing everything with a smile on her face.”