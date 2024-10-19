Media Trust is Hitting Rock Bottom

Trust in the mass media has hit a record low in 2024, with only 31% of Americans expressing a great deal or fair amount of trust, according to a new Gallup survey. This marks a decline from 32% last year, continuing a downward trend driven by growing political partisanship. Media is now the least-trusted civic and political institution, with more Americans trusting Congress, the Supreme Court, and local and state governments.

While trust in media was once over 50% before 2004, it has steadily eroded, especially among younger generations. Just 26% of those aged 18-29 trust the media, with an even larger gap within Democrats, where 31% of younger Democrats trust the media compared to 74% of those 65 and older. Independent voters also saw record low trust levels (27%), while Republican trust, though low, has slightly increased since 2020.

Despite these declines, a smaller percentage of Americans (36%) reported having no trust in the media, down from 39% last year, suggesting some potential for stabilization. The overall trend reflects broader declines in trust across most U.S. institutions, posing a significant challenge for American democracy.

WY We Care: The decline in media trust impacts Wyoming businesses by making it harder to communicate through traditional outlets. With consumers turning to social media and alternative sources, businesses need to focus on direct communication to maintain credibility. This shift also affects consumer confidence, which is crucial for local economic growth and business success.