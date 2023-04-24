Medicine Lodge 50th Anniversary Celebration

Wyoming State Parks will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site becoming a state park.

The park was established on January 31, 1973 through a cooperative agreement with Wyoming Game and Fish. Medicine Lodge and the Friends of Medicine Lodge will be hosting an event to celebrate the momentous occasion. All are welcome to join park staff and volunteers for a day of fun and memories.

The park will be handing out commemorative stickers to the first 150 people. We will also have 50th Birthday t-shirts for sale in the gift shop (limited quantities).

“A Book of Memories – Medicine Lodge” is asking the public to share a short memory (a couple of sentences) and photos of their time at Medicine Lodge over the years. We would like to place these memories in a binder to be displayed at the Birthday Celebration. Please submit your memories and photos to heather.jolley@wyo.gov no later than June 10, to be included in the memory book for the event.

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 10am – ~2pm (time schedule of events to follow on www.facebook.com/MedLodge )

Events:

Dutch oven cooking contest – Foods will be judged by a panel of 4 people, and then offered to the public for sampling. Park will provide charcoal, bowls and spoons for public use and set up a few pop-up tents for shade. Winners will be awarded a prize for each category.

2 categories: dessert and chili – may participate in one or both

Pre-registration with the following Google Forms link: https://forms.gle/dmyYuyvre6hJykLP9

Cornhole Tournament – Visitors can create teams of 2 and play a few rounds of cornhole in a self-regulated tournament. The park will set up tournament bracket board and visitors will fill in the winners as they go. The winning team will be awarded a small prize.

Music – Live music will be provided by a couple of young musicians. (1 hour)

Family Games and Water Bucket Dump – This could be your “chance” to dump some water on your siblings or parents. We will also have 3-legged race, tug-o-war and a potato sack race. Come ready to have fun, and maybe get wet!

Raffle – Funds earned from this raffle will help support the park for events and projects with the help of our Friends of Medicine Lodge group!

Some items could include: children’s bow, fishing rod, BBQ grill, cornhole boards and a cooler full of meat!

Must be present to win.