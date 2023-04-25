Wyoming BioBlitz 2023 – Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site

Wyoming State Parks is teaming up again with the Audubon Rockies and UW Biodiversity Institute for the 2023 BioBlitz, June 9-11 at Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site.

Join us at Medicine Lodge Archaeological Site this year to survey wildlife, explore the park and have a blast with your family and friends!

Wyoming BioBlitz is a great opportunity for nature lovers of all backgrounds to spend time together doing something out of the ordinary. Participating in Wyoming BioBlitz also contributes scientific data that is useful to scientists and conservationists working to study and protect Wyoming’s wonderful plants and wildlife.

During this weekend-long event, participants will team up with biologists to search for and document as many plants and animals as possible. The best part about it is no experience is required!

Registration is now open and closes May 26. Don’t hesitate to sign up!

For more information and to register please visit: https://rockies.audubon.org/naturalist/wyoming-bioblitz