Cheyenne Supports our Military
Kick-off Military May with your Cheyenne Chamber as we celebrate our men and women in uniform, award our outstanding units of the year, and host our BIG annual Military Appreciation BBQ.
WY We Care
Over 14,200 defenders past and present live in Cheyenne. “We need to show the respect and pride we have for all our men and women in uniform as they serve 24/7/365 to defend and protect not just our city, but our state and nation,” said Dale Steenbergen, CEO, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.
Your Chamber spent $200k last year in military support and advocacy, and all proceeds from Military May go back into our community. Register at: CheyenneChamber.org/Luncheon
Thank you to our Presenting Sponsors High West Energy and Nuvision Federal Credit Union.
Save the dates!
Military May Luncheon
May 5 | 11:30 a.m. | Little America
Register at: CheyenneChamber.org/Luncheon
Get Wyoming’s current military status from Maj Gen. Porter, Adjutant General of the Wyoming Military Department; celebrate our MAC Cheyenne Trophy recipients; and welcome East High AFJROTC with the Presentation of Colors.
Military Appreciation BBQ
May 20 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | 1022 Airport Parkway Hangar
FREE to all military, reserve, guard, and their families
Take the day to enjoy burgers, hot dogs, Wing Shack wings, and activities for all to enjoy like, balloon animals, face painting, cornhole, bouncy house and more! You could even win a YETI cooler in our amazing raffles.