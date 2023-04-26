Home » Community Sponsored

Cheyenne Supports our Military

Shortgo Posted On April 26, 2023
0
0


Kick-off Military May with your Cheyenne Chamber as we celebrate our men and women in uniform, award our outstanding units of the year, and host our BIG annual Military Appreciation BBQ.

WY We Care

Over 14,200 defenders past and present live in Cheyenne. “We need to show the respect and pride we have for all our men and women in uniform as they serve 24/7/365 to defend and protect not just our city, but our state and nation,” said Dale Steenbergen, CEO, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. 

Your Chamber spent $200k last year in military support and advocacy, and all proceeds from Military May go back into our community. Register at: CheyenneChamber.org/Luncheon 

Thank you to our Presenting Sponsors High West Energy and Nuvision Federal Credit Union.

Save the dates!

Military May Luncheon 

May 5 | 11:30 a.m. | Little America 

Register at: CheyenneChamber.org/Luncheon 

Get Wyoming’s current military status from Maj Gen. Porter, Adjutant General of the Wyoming Military Department; celebrate our MAC Cheyenne Trophy recipients; and welcome East High AFJROTC with the Presentation of Colors. 

Military Appreciation BBQ 

May 20 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | 1022 Airport Parkway Hangar 

FREE to all military, reserve, guard, and their families 

Take the day to enjoy burgers, hot dogs, Wing Shack wings, and activities for all to enjoy like, balloon animals, face painting, cornhole, bouncy house and more! You could even win a YETI cooler in our amazing raffles.




Trending Now
FREE Military Appreciation BBQ for all Armed Forces Members
Shortgo April 26, 2023
Cheyenne Supports our Military
Shortgo April 26, 2023
Read Next

You are reading
Cheyenne Supports our Military
Share No Comment