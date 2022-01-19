Meet Dr. Abdelhadi Rifai, Cardiologist: CRMG Heart & Vascular Institute
Dr. Abdelhadi Rifai recently joined the Cheyenne Regional Medical Group (CRMG) Heart & Vascular Institute from Chicago, IL, where he completed his cardiovascular medicine fellowship at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Rifai said he chose cardiology because he “was fascinated by the multi-modality approach that cardiology offers” and specifically “the link between physical exams to imaging to interventional procedures—all with the aim of improving a patient’s quality of life.”
According to Rifai, there is “no boring day in cardiology,” and he enjoys the continuous learning and complexity that this specialty has to offer.
Dr. Rifai is well-versed in all noninvasive imaging modalities—from echocardiograms to nuclear to cardiac computed tomography angiography.
Dr. Rifai is also passionate about caring for patients diagnosed with heart failure, having trained in the biggest heart failure center in the Midwest.
Given his training and experience, Dr. Rifai has been appointed as the medical director of the Heart & Vascular Institute’s heart failure treatment program. Dr. Rifai’s goal as the medical director is to “optimize treatments so we can provide the best quality of life for our patients with heart failure.”
In his personal time, Dr. Rifai enjoys traveling and learning about different cultures. Additional hobbies include playing tennis and riding his motorcycle.
Dr. Rifai is currently accepting new patients.
For more information about scheduling an appointment with Dr. Rifai or other providers at the CRMG Heart & Vascular Institute, please call (307) 637-1600.
About the Cheyenne Regional Health System
An affiliate of UCHealth, the Cheyenne Regional health system is Wyoming’s largest comprehensive health system, serving southeastern Wyoming, southwestern Nebraska, southwestern South Dakota and northern Colorado. At the heart of the system is Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC), a 206-bed tertiary hospital offering a regional trauma center, heart and vascular institute and regional cancer center. Also part of the system is Cheyenne Regional Medical Group, the largest physician/provider group in Wyoming with more than 75 providers and 17 specialties. Cheyenne Regional provides a full continuum of care, from birth through end of life, including the Davis Hospice Center, an inpatient facility known throughout the region for its quality of care. Cheyenne Regional is also home to the Wyoming Institute of Population Health, focused on proactive approaches to patient care and population health management. In the past two years, CRMC has achieved Magnet status for nursing excellence, received Chest Pain Certification, was recertified as a Primary Stroke Center and was named one of America’s 250 best hospitals for clinical outcomes and one of America’s 100 best hospitals for general surgery and coronary intervention by Healthgrades.