Military Healthcare Workers Appreciated by Jonah Bank and Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee

“MAC was thrilled to participate in the appreciation event to say, ‘thank you’ to all of the healthcare workers who have done so much for all of us this past year,” said Chairman of the MAC Steering Committee and Vice President of Mortgage at Jonah Bank Ward Anderson. “It just so happened that Jonah Bank had been working on a similar program to recognize healthcare workers in both of our markets and the joint effort filled in perfectly.”

“On 18 December, the Cheyenne Military Affairs Committee and Jonah Bank pulled out all the stops to recognize the military medical heroes here in Wyoming with an incredible luncheon in their honor,” stated Colonel Peter Bonetti, Commander of the 90th Missile Wing, Francis E. Warren Air Force Base. “I continue to be humbled by just how incredible the partnership is between the base and this community. My thanks go out to the Military Affairs Committee members, especially Mr. Ward Anderson, for helping to make this day incredible for these dedicated men and women.”

MAC focuses on building ties between the business community and our local military. The committee supports the many military missions accomplished in Cheyenne and provides support for service members, retirees, and their families. Their mission is to support our troops and educate partners and community members about the importance of our military in Cheyenne. Through the last 20 years, the support of the MAC and Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has enabled several improvements and modernizations at both F.E. Warren AFB as well as the Wyoming National Guard.

For more information on how to become a member of the Military Affairs Committee with the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, please email Director of Partner Services Rhianna Brand at rhiannab@cheyennechamber.org.