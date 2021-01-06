Blue Federal Credit Union is dedicated to sharing financial wellness tools to their community

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (January 5, 2021) Blue Federal Credit Union is continuing to spread financial wellness tools to their members, partners, and the community in 2021. The free virtual financial literacy seminars are open to anyone simply by registering at bluefcu.com. Blue is confident that strengthening the community’s financial wellness will position the community for success in the new year, especially as the economy begins to rebound from the uncertain and challenging pandemic. Seminars are free and easily accessible.

January and February seminars includes introductory subjects such as basic budgeting and wise use of credit cards to more advanced topics like estate planning, banking safe and avoiding fraud. Seminars are held twice weekly and some topics are repeated for flexibility in scheduling. Learn more about the upcoming seminar schedule, offering a variety of topics including:

Basic Budgeting

Wise Use of Credit Cards

Planning a Staycation

Socially Responsible Investing

Introduction to Blue

ABC’s of Credit

Banking Safe and Avoiding Fraud

Estate Planning (Wills & Trusts)

Financial Hacks Private seminars for individual businesses and other exclusive benefits through Blue Federal Credit Union are a great way to spread overall wellbeing. For more information on the Blue Partnership, contact Jayden Burton at Jayden.Burton@bluefcu.com.

Blue Federal Credit Union serves over 95,000 members in Colorado and Wyoming communities, and around the world. As part of a nationwide CO-OP network of credit unions, members have access to 5,000 shared branch locations across the U.S.—on par with major banks—as well as 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs.