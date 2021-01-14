Let’s get baking Cheyenne!

Annual Valentine’s Cookie Drive for FE Warren Airmen

Please join us in showing our appreciation of the young airmen who live in the dorms at FE Warren AFB this Valentine’s Day by contributing cookies, either homemade or from your favorite bakery.

Cookies of all kinds are welcome, and creativity is encouraged. More than 7,500 individual cookies, 650 dozen, are needed to be able to share cookies with all the airmen at the base.

The fourth annual Cookie Drive is a joint project between the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, along with the Warren Spouses Club and the Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne.

Cookies must be dropped off on Wednesday, February 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Burns Insurance or Blue Federal Credit Union or on Thursday, February 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Chapel Activity Center at FE Warren AFB. Cookies do not need to be individually wrapped, but they must be delivered in a disposable container. Unfortunately, containers are not able to be returned.

Volunteers are also needed to help assemble plates of cookies from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, February 11. It’s a sweet opportunity to get involved.

Sign-up here: 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Cookie Drive for the Airmen in the Dorms

For more information, contact Carolyn Ritschard from the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee at ritschard@yahoo.com.