Municipal Building to Reopen April 11

The City’s Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.) will reopen Monday, April 11 following completed boiler and building repairs.

“We’re happy to be returning home,” stated Mayor Patrick Collins. “The past few years have shown our staff’s capability to work remotely when needed but there’s truly no substitute for in-person collaboration amongst colleagues and the public. We appreciate the accommodations made by staff in other City buildings and local partners during these last six months that allowed us to conduct business under these unusual circumstances.”

The City closed the building due to boiler issues on October 15, 2021. Worldwide supply chain issues for specific equipment stalled the full completion of repairs. Since its closure in October, City staff and contractors have worked to make necessary updates to safely reopen the Municipal Building which originally opened in 1979. The list of repairs/updates throughout the building completed by April 11th will include:

Boiler analysis completed and repairs made

Old expansion tank removed

New expansion tank installed in new location to make room for adjusted vent pipe

New holes bored in block wall for combustion air intake at a new location

New holes bored in block wall for exhaust vents

New vent pipe and fitting installed in new location

Duct cleaning and sealing

Carbon monoxide/gas monitors permanently installed throughout building

Old abandoned pneumatic air lines removed

Electrical issues corrected

Low voltage wiring brought up to code

Fire damper seals replaced

Ceiling tile replacement

Carpet replacement

New paint in areas of need

