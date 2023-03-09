Name That Turtle at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens

Have you met the two newest members of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens? If you answered no, then you’re more than welcome to stop by and meet the two Florida Red-bellied Cooter turtles that were recently donated and now live in the Conservatory.

But what a shame the two don’t have a name… However, this is where you can help! We’re taking suggestions to help us choose a befitting name for these beautiful aquatic creatures. So, whenever you can, please visit the Conservatory and leave your name suggestions in the watering can inside the Titled Tulip Gift Shop.

The botanic gardens will take name suggestions starting today through Wednesday, March 15. Once all suggestions have been made, staff will publish a slate of possible names for the turtles, and people can then choose from that list and cast their votes from March 17-25. Each vote is $1, and you’re welcome to vote as many times as you’d like.

This fundraiser will help the gardens with Conservatory improvements and help make the turtles feel right at home. So come on down, you’re the next contestant on ‘Name That Turtle!”