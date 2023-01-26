Needle Felting this Valentines Day at Art Uncork’d

The CFD Old West Museum is pleased to announce a special Valentine’s edition of our after-hours event, Art Uncork’d, featuring needle-felting artist Melissa Cullen. Join us at the CFD Old West Museum’s Carriage Hall on February 9, 2023 at 5:30 pm to create adorable needle-felted gnomes that are perfect for Valentine’s Day!

Indulge in an evening of instructed crafting with included hors d’oeuvres, libations, and socializing right in our carriage hall. No experience is required. Just come, have fun, and try something new!

Tickets are limited. Don’t miss your chance to learn from these esteemed artists in our region and enjoy this exceptional opportunity.

Museum Members: $40 per person, Non-Museum Members: $50 per person.

To purchase tickets, please visit:

https://www.oldwestmuseum.org/event-details/art-uncorkd-with-melissa-cullen

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: https://www.oldwestmuseum.org/membership

Quick Facts:

Who: Art Uncork’d with Melissa Cullen

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 5:30 pm

Where: The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave, Cheyenne, Wy 82009

Contact: Jean Krause, Education Coordinator, jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org