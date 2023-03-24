The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) will Implement a new annual watering schedule beginning April 1, 2023.

Changes to the watering schedule are as follows:

The new watering schedule will be in effect year-round.

The new watering schedule will be in effect year-round. From April 1 to November 30 watering lawns, trees, and gardens between 10 AM to 6 PM is prohibited.

From watering lawns, trees, and gardens between is prohibited. Customers may water lawns up to three days per week, April 1 to November 30 .

Customers may water lawns up to three days per week, . From December 1 to March 31 watering lawns is prohibited.

From watering lawns is prohibited. Customers may water trees and gardens as needed in accordance with the new schedule.

Customers may water trees and gardens as needed in accordance with the new schedule. Wasting water, such as watering during high winds, rainstorms, and/or allowing water to run down the street is prohibited.

Wasting water, such as watering during high winds, rainstorms, and/or allowing water to run down the street is prohibited. To establish new sod or seed, customers must obtain a watering permit and amend soils. Visit https://www.cheyennebopu.org/ Cheyennes-Water/Water- Conservation/New-Lawn-Permit for the free permit.

To establish new sod or seed, customers must obtain a watering permit and amend soils. Visit https://www.cheyennebopu.org/ Cheyennes-Water/Water- Conservation/New-Lawn-Permit for the free permit. Water schedule waivers are available.

The decision to make minor changes to the City’s watering schedule was done so in an effort to promote efficient water use while preparing residents for potential water shortages due to a Colorado River curtailment. These changes also align with the City Councils 2023 goal to achieve a low-water landscape in Cheyenne. The BOPU will continue to evaluate water resources and make appropriate adjustments as needed.