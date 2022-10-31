New Pole Mountain trail provides cross-boundary recreation opportunity

A newly completed, single-track trail is now open for public use on the Pole Mountain unit of Medicine Bow National Forest. This non-motorized, multi-use trail expands recreation access both on Forest and onto the neighboring Pilot Hill property.

Forest Trail 766 (Pilot Hill Connector Trail) is just over three miles long and is in the northwest corner of the Pole Mountain unit, north of Wyoming Highway 210. The trail connects to Pilot Hill Recreation Area Trail 12 at the Forest boundary, providing public access across land management lines. The new section of moderate trail winds through aspen groves, limber pine forest, as well as spruce and lodgepole pine stands, and has many areas to stop and enjoy scenic overlooks of the National Forest.

“The opening of this trail represents a continued commitment to landscape-level management for sustainable recreation in our area,” said Laramie District Ranger Frank Romero. “We have worked alongside partners and the public for years, and we’re listening. Creating a direct means of accessing National Forest lands from Laramie will serve our local and visiting community long into the future.”

“This type of project would not have been possible without our incredible partnerships with Pilot Hill, Wyoming Pathways, Common Outdoor Ground, and WYDOT,” said Jonathan Brooks, Recreation Program Manager on the Laramie Ranger District. “We are looking forward to completing the layout and design of Phase II of this project soon, which will then connect to the Happy Jack/Tie City trails system.”

The Connector Trail does not yet link to other trails on Pole Mountain. In Phase II of construction, a continuation of the trail south and east will connect to other National Forest system trails. Currently, recreationists should not create new trails in the area and be aware that no designated trailhead or services are available.

Parking and trail access is recommended on Forest Road 703, just north of the junction with Forest Road 714. Parking is permitted within 100 feet of roads on Pole Mountain.

For more information on Pole Mountain trails, please contact the Laramie Ranger District, 307-745-2300. Additional information may be found on our website or on the Forests’ Twitter and Facebook accounts.