Nipa Hut Celebrates First Weekend in New Location

Shortgo Posted On December 14, 2019
Local Filipino restaurant, Nipa Hut, will be celebrating their first weekend of business in a new location.

Last week, Nipa Hut celebrated their grand opening on Thursday, December 12th. This weekend will be their first in a new location – on the corner of 8th and Central Avenue next to Lions Park.

According to the Nipa Hut Facebook page, the weekend schedule will be:

Friday, December 13th from 11am-8pm
Saturday, December 14th from 11am-8pm
Sunday, December 15th CLOSED

Moving forward, they shared the regular schedule will be:

Monday – Saturday: 11am-8pm
Sundays: CLOSED




