Nominations Are Now Open For The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce 2024 Women’s Leadership Award

We are thrilled to announce that nominations are now open for the prestigious Women’s Leadership Award for 2024! This annual honor is dedicated to recognizing exceptional women in Laramie County who have demonstrated remarkable leadership in their professional career or through service to the community.

Nominations are open to the public and the selected honoree will be celebrated during the Women’s Leadership Awards Luncheon, being held on December 6th at Little America. This event brings together community members to recognize women who inspire, lead, and make a difference in the lives of others.

Nomination deadline: October 25, 2024

This is an incredible opportunity to spotlight a leader who consistently goes above and beyond to uplift others and strengthen the Laramie County Community.

To nominate a candidate, please complete the nomination form found on our website at, www.cheyennechamber.org/womensleadership.

Ensure that all the required fields, including contact information, are filled out accurately. Incomplete nominations will not be considered.