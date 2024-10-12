Wyoming’s Call to Power Down

In a united effort to improve student outcomes and mental health, Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction, Megan Degenfelder are urging schools across the state to limit student cellphone use during the school day.

In a joint letter to Wyoming school districts, Gordon and Degenfelder highlight the growing body of research pointing to the negative impact of unrestricted cellphone use on academic performance and social interactions. Their message is clear: the ubiquitous presence of cellphones is disrupting learning and contributing to a mental health crisis among young people.

“Unchecked cell phone usage poses a significant threat to both the educational experience and the mental well-being of our students,” the letter states. “Moreover, there is a concerning link between cell phone and social media usage and rising mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and even suicide attempts among students. It is often the tool of choice in student bullying and harassment incidents.”

WY We Care: Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is a strong advocate for workforce and talent development across the state. Wyoming’s push to limit cellphone use in schools is about more than reducing distractions—it’s about shaping the future of education and business in Wyoming. Excessive phone use hinders focus, academic performance, and social development, all of which are critical for Wyoming’s students to succeed.

By curbing cellphone use, students can engage more deeply in learning, develop better communication and problem-solving skills, and improve their mental health. This benefits not only the educational system but also prepares a stronger, more focused workforce that will drive Wyoming’s economic future.