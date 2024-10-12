The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has won a legal battle against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), securing greater transparency and accountability from the agency. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, challenged the FTC’s refusal to provide public information requested under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

As a result, the FTC released hundreds of pages of documents, revealing collusion with foreign agencies and improper stockpiling of “zombie votes.”

Sean Heather, senior vice president of International Regulatory Affairs at the U.S. Chamber, called the victory a win for businesses, emphasizing the importance of regulatory transparency for a fair and accountable government.

WY We Care: Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is a fierce advocate for small business, fair competition, and a transparent regulatory environment. The U.S. Chamber’s legal victory is more than just a win for national interests, it’s a win for Wyoming.

Wyoming’s economy is largely driven by small businesses, which often face regulatory hurdles. The FTC’s commitment to transparency helps ensure that these businesses can access crucial information about regulations and compliance.

Transparency in government agencies like the FTC fosters a level playing field for businesses. In a state with a diverse economy—including agriculture, energy, and tourism—ensuring fair competition is vital.

Wyoming residents value accountability in government. The lawsuit underscores the importance of public information access, reinforcing the idea that regulatory agencies must operate transparently.