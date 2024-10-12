Wyoming Goes Global

With our small population and close-knit culture, it can be easy to forget how relevant and impactful international trade is to Wyoming. We rely on international trade for a good amount of our economy, largely due to our prevalent role in the energy game. Ensuring that we have good international relations and regulations in place can help Wyoming, along with the rest of the nation, to continue to prosper and thrive on a global scale. Curious to see just how much our state relies on international business and trade? Check out these numbers below from a recent study conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

By the numbers:

80,000 Wyoming jobs depend on international trade

Wyoming’s goods/services exports total $2.7 billion

8,100 Wyoming workers are employed by foreign headquartered companies

WY We Care: Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is committed to creating the best possible environment for Wyoming’s businesses to thrive in. Part of this endeavor includes ensuring that Wyoming has a healthy, growing economy. We work to fiercely advocate for Wyoming on all levels, and ensure that we have the resources in place to be the best place to live, work, and do business.