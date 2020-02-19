North Star Pharmacy & Infusion Opens New Location

North Star Pharmacy & Infusion finalized their move into a new location (7121 Commons Drive) this week.

North Star has been serving the community since 2011. In addition to prescription and over-the- counter products, they are the only local pharmacy to offer the specialized services of compounding, drug packaging and infusion.

The new location is designed to comply with new regulations and improve safety measures. This will ensure medications that pose risks to both patients and staff are handled appropriately. North Star’s staff has over 30 years of combined experience and the owners, Scot and Amy Schmidt, were born and raised in Cheyenne.

Photos taken from North Star Pharmacy & Infusion