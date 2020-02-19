Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic to Host Open House

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s newly remodeled Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic will host an open house for the public on February 24, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The clinic is located on the hospital’s first floor, in the main hallway leading to the cafeteria.

“The clinic was expanded and remodeled to provide for a more comfortable patient experience and improve staff workflows,” Janae Eberle, the clinic’s nurse manager, said. “Plus, it’s projected that there will be an increased need for wound care in our area in the future. The expansion will help us accommodate that growth.”

New clinic features include a larger reception and waiting area, with more room to store patient walkers and wheelchairs. Two new exam rooms were also added, bringing the total number to six. Other additions include a new patient restroom, an enclosed nurses’ station, new staff offices, a staff restroom and break room and several updated storage and utility areas.

The room housing the clinic’s two hyperbaric oxygen chambers was also updated with new paint, counters and cabinet tops. CRMC’s wound care clinic is the only one in the community that offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Other treatment options provided at the clinic include transcutaneous oxygen measurement (TCOM), total contact casting, negative pressure wound therapy, bioengineered skin grafts and several types of advanced wound dressings.

“We invite our community to attend our open house, to see our new space and learn about the many types of wound care treatment options we have to offer,” Eberle said.