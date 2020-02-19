This is Me Podcast- Season 2 in Review

Home » #WomenWednesdays News

On this special bonus episode, the This is Me Podcast team talks all about season two.

Hear what the hosts, Brandi Lea Nash and Amie Lou Siemens have to say along with the shows engineer, Jeremy Nash. The ladies discuss Frequently Asked Questions they receive, best and worst moments and what is to come for season three.

 

Brandi, Jeremy and Amie

Brandi Lea Nash and Amie Lou Siemens

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, This is Me Podcast was inspired by the thought that women can change their lives and change the lives of others by sharing their stories. They believe that you can turn your struggle into your story. Each episode is a fun and heart-warming combination of life in the Rocky Mountain Region and features a story by a phenomenal woman. The show is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify.

 

THIS IS ME LISTEN NOW

 

Do you have a story to share? Email info@thisismepodcast.com




