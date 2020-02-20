Valentine’s Day Cookie Drive Gifts Over 11,772 Cookies to Airmen in the Dorms

The 3rd annual Valentine’s Cookie Drive, hosted by The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee (MAC), gifted over 11,772 cookies to local airmen in the dorms.

The program is a tangible way for the community to demonstrate it’s appreciation of the young men and women who are stationed at FE Warren Air Force Base, in particular the dorm residents. February can be a time of post-holiday blues and the Wyoming winters seem to be interminable.

An airman, First Class involved in MAC’s Adopt an Airman, program texted, “I just got off of work. I noticed the cookies on the counter in my dorm. This is so awesome of you guys (MAC) and the community! The little things matter the most to us Airmen. Couldn’t thank you enough!”

During the drive, 981 dozen cookie donations were tallied. Local organizations played a major role in collecting these donations. Mary’s Mountain Cookies offered a 40% discount for the event, the Cathedral of St. Mary’s organized donations from their parishioners and helped package the cookies to be distributed, and #1 Properties generously donated 124 dozen cookies. Co-hosts of the program included the Warren Spouses’ Club and the GFWC Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne.

As a result, every dorm resident received a dozen cookies. Cookies were distributed to units across the base as well as to all 15 missile alert facilities operated around the clock, 365 days a year by FE Warren AFB. Since the cookie drive goal was exceeded, units across the base who work together to sustain the 150 Minuteman III ICBMs and associated launch facilities that cover 9,600 square miles in eastern Wyoming, western Nebraska and northern Colorado, were also gifted cookies.

Carolyn Ritschard, of the MAC Steering Committee shared, “The cookie drive is about so much more than a plate of cookies; it is about the community having another way to demonstrate their support and care of those who defend their freedom and keep them safe from those who would do us harm.”

Special thank you to the businesses and civic organizations who donated cookies:

#1 Properties

AARP

Blue Federal Credit Union

Burns Insurance Agency

Cathedral of St. Mary’s

Cherry Creek Mortgage

Daughters of the American Revolution, Cheyenne Chapter

First Education Federal Credit Union

First Interstate Bank

First State Bank of Cheyenne

GFWC Meadowlarks

GFWC X-JWC

GFWC Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne

Hillsdale Tiptopper 4H

Historic Plains Hotel

Little America Hotel & Resort

Mary’s Mountain Cookies

Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center

Redd Services of Wyoming

Visit Cheyenne

Walmart

Wyoming Bank and Trust