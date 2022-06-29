Northrop Grumman Awarded Missile Defense Agency Other Transaction Agreement to Defend Against Hypersonic Missiles

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) was awarded a firm fixed price Other Transaction (OT) Agreement modification to exercise options by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to continue the development of the Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) supporting the MDA’s regional hypersonic missile defense program to deter and defeat hypersonic missile threats.

This modification is a follow-on to the initial 2021 award under MDA’s OT Agreement which entailed an accelerated concept design for a GPI prototype. Northrop Grumman is developing its GPI design through a successful Systems Requirements Review – Prototype under this modification.

“GPI will play a central role in ensuring the United States maintains the most reliable and advanced missile defense systems in the world that are capable of outpacing and defeating evolving missile threats,” said Rich Straka, vice president, launch vehicles, Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman brings over 60 years of experience in all aspects of missile defense, along with the latest in Agile processes, artificial intelligence and model-based systems engineering to offer an affordable, low-risk solution to help ensure mission success.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Story by Northrop Grumman