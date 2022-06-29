United States Attorney Bob Murray Announces Retirement

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced his retirement after 27 years of service with the Department of Justice. He was appointed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on November 28, 2021, and by Chief District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on March 28, 2022. Pursuant to the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, he became Acting United States Attorney in February 2021. Before he was named Acting United States Attorney, he was the First Assistant United States Attorney and previously served as Chief of the Criminal Division. He has been an Assistant United States Attorney since July 1995.

Prior to joining the United States Attorney’s Office, he served as an attorney for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe – of which he is an enrolled member – and as a litigation associate with the law firm of Holland and Hart in its Denver and Cheyenne offices. He earned his law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 1990 and his undergraduate degree from the University of Wyoming in 1986.

Murray said, “It has been an absolute honor to serve the people of this great nation. For nearly 30 years, I had the privilege of serving alongside of incredibly dedicated law enforcement agents and officers from state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies who work every day to keep our communities safe. And, of course, I have always admired the professionalism, talent, and dedication to public service of the attorneys and support staff at the United States Attorney’s Office.”

On July 1, 2022, First Assistant United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo will become the Acting United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming under the Vacancies Reform Act. As Acting United States Attorney, Mr. Vassallo will be the chief federal law enforcement officer responsible for all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States within the District of Wyoming. His term will last until January 27, 2023. If President Biden has not appointed a United States Attorney to the District of Wyoming by that time, the Chief District Judge will appoint a successor to serve until Wyoming gets a Presidential appointee. Mr. Vassallo has also been with the District of Wyoming for 27 years, first serving as an Assistant United States Attorney then as Chief of the Civil Division.

Mr. Vassallo said, “Bob has been an incredible asset not only to this office, but to the Department of Justice and the many communities we serve in Wyoming. Bob is an outstanding attorney who would have enjoyed great success in any endeavor he pursued, but he chose to devote his professional life to public service seeking justice and protecting the rights of the United States and its citizens. Bob’s absence will surely be felt, and I wish him all the best in retirement.”

Story by United States Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming