Northrop Grumman Delivers First IBCS Engagement Operations Center Under Contract with Poland

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) delivered the first of six production Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) Engagement Operations Centers to the U.S. government under a contract for Poland’s WISLA program. WISLA is Poland’s program of the country’s medium-range air and missile defenses, and it marks the first foreign military sale of IBCS.

The first IBCS engagement operations center for Poland’s WISLA air and missile defense program leaves Northrop Grumman’s Huntsville production facility. [Northrop Grumman]

“As Poland acquires IBCS to modernize their air defenses, they are also taking major steps toward real Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and mission readiness in the future battlespace,” said Christine Harbison, vice president and general manager, combat systems and mission readiness, Northrop Grumman. “Multiple live exercises and flight tests have demonstrated the JADC2 capabilities inherent in IBCS’ architecture.”

Poland is also working with the U.S. government for deliveries of IBCS equipment racks and software to be installed in operations centers designed, manufactured, and delivered in partnership with Polish industry, in support of the country’s NAREW short-range air defense modernization.

IBCS has an open, modular and scalable architecture that is foundational to integrating all available assets in the battlespace, regardless of source, service or domain. Its architecture enables the efficient and affordable integration of current and future systems. Through numerous successful tests and demonstrations, IBCS has validated the ability to connect and fuse multi-service sensor data to multi-service weapons demonstrating JADC2 capabilities. For more information about Northrop Grumman in Poland and how IBCS is the centerpiece of the nation’s air and missile defense modernization, please click here.

20

Story by Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.