Nuvision Credit Union Provides Meals to Veterans through NuvisionCares Program

Nuvision Credit Union has kicked-off a new project through the NuvisionCares Program, a program dedicated to serving the community by way of showing gratitude.

Last week, employees of the Cheyenne VA Medical Center enjoyed a meal paid for by Nuvision Credit Union, as a gesture of thanks for their dedicated service in providing care for Cheyenne’s considerable veteran community. NuvisionCares meals were served by Nipa Hut, 2 Doors Down, and Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House, and brought a needed “pause and recharge” to all who enjoyed them while lending support to local eateries.

With the COVID-19 crisis changing processes and procedures in patient care, the VA staff continues to keep safety and health of hometown heroes as a top priority, for which the Nuvision team is truly grateful. In addition to the meal program, Nuvision will gift the VA Medical Center in the weeks to come with a new American flag to be flown on the grounds of the facility.

Nuvision Credit Union Provides Meals to Veterans through NuvisionCares Program
