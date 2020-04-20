Nuvision Honors Healthcare heroes

To show local healthcare workers appreciation, Nuvision Credit Union is providing meals of up to $25.00 for the doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) as well as urgent care centers.

From Monday, April 20th through Saturday, April 15th, these professionals are able to order meals for pickup at any of the three participating restaurants on their way to work or home.

“These people are heroes, who even during normal times work incredibly long stressful hours in jobs that are often thankless” said Roger Ballard, CEO of Nuvision Credit Union. “The NuvisionCares initiative gives our vital caregivers one less thing to think about when they come home to their families.”

Nuvision hopes this program will provide a sense of normalcy to medical personnel as well as employees and business owners in a time with so many disruptions. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the way businesses serve their customers.

Unfortunately, many local business owners have been struggling to maintain an income as their normal activities are disrupted. This change has been especially difficult for locally-owned restaurants, treasured parts of our community, who can not operate without daily visitors.

Three Cheyenne restaurants will provide the NuvisionCares program meals: Bella Fuoco Wood Fired Pizza, 2 Doors Down, and Rib and Chop House.

“As staples of the Cheyenne restaurant scene, we are thankful for their support in making a difference for our hometown heroes. These restaurants showcase true quality and customer service, and we are thankful to have them alongside us” said Nuvision.

LOCAL CARRY-OUT OPTIONS