Oil in Record High Demand

Oil has been a hot commodity this summer with demand hitting record high levels in June at an astounding 103 million barrels each day. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that the quantity demanded could reach even higher number this August. If demand levels keep on this track, annual demand records are well on their way to being surpassed.

WY We Care: While oil isn’t the front-runner in Wyoming energy production, it’s still a key part of our economy. In 2022, Wyoming was the eighth-largest crude-oil producer in the U.S. Mass increases in both demand and price for oil could mean big impacts for our state.