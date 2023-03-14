Old West Museum Announces Bingo Fundraising Night

Our Semi-Annual BINGO Fundraising Night is here!! Join the fun on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum from 6:00pm-8:30pm for a night of games, prizes, drinks, and snacks.

Ten dollars gets you in the doors, your first game board, and snacks. Additional games and drinks are available for purchase.

Reservations are recommended! You can purchase your admission tickets online at www.oldwestmuseum.org/event-calendar or contact Jean Krause, Education Coordinator, at (307) 778-7202 or email: jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org

Cannot attend, but want to help the Museum with fundraising? Give a donation today by visiting: www.oldwestmuseum.org/donate, call (307) 778-7290 or come donate in person.