Old West Museum Presents the Alan Kirkbride Memorial Poetry Gathering

Gather to celebrate “Come Spring, Again,” the Alan Kirkbride Memorial Poetry Gathering on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2:00 pm in the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum’s carriage hall. Poets of varied styles are gathering to bring the art of the spoken word to the Cheyenne community and beyond, all in honor of the late Alan Kirkbride’s love of poetry.

We invite you to enjoy this gathering amongst the Western Spirit Art Show and Sale, with refreshments following the event.

Tickets are available for $25, and are limited, so early reservations are recommended. You can purchase your admission tickets online at www.oldwestmuseum.org/event-calendar.

Quick Facts:

What: “Come Spring, Again”, The Alan Kirkbride Memorial Poetry Gathering

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 2:00 pm

Where: The CFD Old West Museum in the Carriage Hall, 4610 Carey Ave, Cheyenne, Wy

Contact: Beth Edwards, 307-920-8401