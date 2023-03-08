United We Stand
Political advocacy through working relationships with our elected officials sets your Chamber apart as an economic development organization.
Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, Wyoming’s State Representative, spoke at the March Chamber Luncheon on the partnerships between our Chamber and our Congressional Delegation in DC.
WHO?
Representative Hageman discussed her partnership with Senator Barrasso and Senator Lummis as they navigate DC on behalf of the people of Wyoming.
We have worked hard to grow the voice of Cheyenne business and our partnerships with the Wyoming Congressional Delegation serve to keep our state on track. With support from these partners, your chamber has engaged in military funding, transportation projects, and regulatory discussions that have advanced our community.
This April, your Chamber will bring community stakeholders to D.C. and speak with the Wyoming Congressional Delegation in person.
Advocating for a strong local economy is our highest priority, and your Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to cultivating partnerships with elected officials so we can effectively advocate at the local, state, and federal level.