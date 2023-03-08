Denver Man Sentenced to More Than 7 Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming announced today that FLOYD GILBERT VIGIL, 40, of Denver, Colorado, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson, on February 27, 2022, to 90 months in prison with four years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl. Vigil was also ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment.

The case arose out of the prosecution of two other fentanyl dealers in the Wyoming area. During those investigations, law enforcement obtained evidence showing Vigil had sold a substantial amount of fentanyl, which was transported by local co-conspirators from Colorado to Wyoming for redistribution.

This crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by Jonathan C. Coppom.