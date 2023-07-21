Home » Business Government

OSHA’s ‘Walk Around’ Rule Threatens Credibility

J. Elizabeth Bennett Posted On July 21, 2023
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) proposes a ‘walk around’ rule allowing union officials to accompany inspectors. This undermines OSHA’s credibility and promotes union organizing efforts, potentially harming worker safety.

WY We Care: Your Cheyenne Chamber is teaming up with nationwide partners to safe guard our business community from regulatory meddling. If the walk-around rule were put into action, unions could seize the opportunity to score major propaganda points and boost their organizing campaigns.




