OSHA’s ‘Walk Around’ Rule Threatens Credibility

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) proposes a ‘walk around’ rule allowing union officials to accompany inspectors. This undermines OSHA’s credibility and promotes union organizing efforts, potentially harming worker safety.

WY We Care: Your Cheyenne Chamber is teaming up with nationwide partners to safe guard our business community from regulatory meddling. If the walk-around rule were put into action, unions could seize the opportunity to score major propaganda points and boost their organizing campaigns.