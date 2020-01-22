PacifiCorp Foundation Donates $10K to Laramie’s Pilot Hill Project

The Pilot Hill Project announced that the PacifiCorp Foundation has made a $10,000 donation to support the community wide effort to preserve approximately 5,500 acres of open space east of Laramie.

The Pilot Hill Project is uniquely aligned with the environmental priorities of Rocky Mountain Power which is a division of PacifiCorp.

Rocky Mountain Power and PacifiCorp are committed to conserving our natural resources and protecting wildlife. They also seek ways to invest in the growth, vitality and educational opportunities of the communities in which they operate.

“This generous investment comes at an important point in the planning process for the Pilot Hill Project” says finance committee chair Christie Roberts. “And, along with other end of year donations, we are excited to announce that this gift moves our fundraising total over the one-million-dollar mark! We are deeply grateful for this vote of confidence and investment from PacifiCorp and Rocky Mountain Power.”

The first draft of the Pilot Hill Project land use concept plan will be shared with Albany County residents at community workshops on January 28th and 29th. Both sessions will be held at the Lincoln Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. These workshops will invite input on the proposed trail corridors, wildlife protection area and other aspects of the plan.

About the Pilot Hill Project: The Pilot Hill Project is a community collaboration to preserve nearly 5,500 acres of undeveloped open space east of Laramie to protect the recharge zone for the Casper Aquifer which is a drinking water resource for Albany County, enhance recreational opportunities for residents and visitors, and promote economic development by providing a world-class natural amenity to attract and retain businesses and their employees.

Cover Photo: Pilot Hill Project Website