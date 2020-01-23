Wyoming High School Graduation Rate Improves for Sixth Year

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced that high school graduation rates increased to 82.1% in 2018-19, marking the sixth consecutive year of improvement from the class of 2013.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow shared, “More Wyoming students are prepared to succeed in college careers and military service. Districts have worked hard to increase the number of students who received a diploma, and I am proud of that effort. But we must continue to focus on the 18 percent of students who don’t finish, and work to ensure that high school and earning a diploma is relevant to them.”

Sixteen Wyoming school districts posted graduation rates of 90 percent or above, up from fifteen districts last year.

The demands of today’s economy also require a strategic alignment between classroom and career that better supports students in their transition to the workforce. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Talent Pipeline Management (TPM) initiative supports strategic alignment for these graduates. This approach:

Prioritizes alignment between education and workforce systems

Creates shared value for students and workers, education and training providers, and employers

Shifts employers into the driver’s seat to proactively lead partnerships with talent providers

Equips business with the practical tools necessary to build an effective talent supply chain

Provides a systematic framework flexible enough to be pursued as its own initiative or to enhance the employer role in an existing initiative

This strategy connects workers to the jobs employers are trying to fill. To learn more, contact the Chamber at (307) 638-3388 or email info@cheyennechamber.org.

TALENT PIPELINE MANAGEMENT