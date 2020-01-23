Stars of Tomorrow Celebrates 66 Years

Since 1954, Cheyenne Kiwanis Club’s Stars of Tomorrow talent show has been an opportunity for young people from Laramie County to showcase their talents before a live audience.

Sunday, February 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at the Cheyenne Civic Center, the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club will host the 66th Stars of Tomorrow talent show. Stars is an International Kiwanis Club project where winners of local contests can advance to compete for scholarship funding.

The Cheyenne Kiwanis Club is one of the few clubs to host auditions and provide all performers with a professional stage experience.

There are three Stars of Tomorrow divisions – Elementary, Junior High, and Senior High. Judges award first, second, and third place in each division as well as a “Best of Show” award between the three first place winners.

To advance performing arts programs within Laramie County schools, each division winner’s school will receive a $300 donation to their music or performing arts department. The “Best of Show” winner’s school will receive an additional $300.

A number of Laramie County students have continued their “Stars” careers. Jon Peter Lewis, for example, participated in the 2004 Stars of Tomorrow and was a top 8 finisher in American Idol. Amy and Annie Smith, 1977 Stars, have performed in Nashville and Branson.

Stars of Tomorrow is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talented youth in Laramie County.

