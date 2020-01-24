The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Celebrates the Movies & Beethoven’s 250th Birthday

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra welcomes back its Movie Music concerts with two blockbuster concerts on January 25th at the Civic Center.

The Family Matinee at 2:00 p.m. will feature music from beloved movies like Superman, Batman, Lord of the Rings and more!

“This concert really tells the story of heroes and villains, and the film scores we’ve chosen reflect that beautifully,” said Conductor and Music Director, William Intriligator.

Costumed characters will be on hand for photos and an Instrument Petting Zoo will enliven the lobby starting at 1:00 p.m. Costumes are encouraged for this family-length concert and tickets are just $5 and $10.

“I have to admit that many of the film scores are from movies that were my favorites when I was younger and I am also excited about the Lord of the Rings music. Both the Saturday night concert and the Saturday afternoon matinee will be truly spectacular, with a massive orchestra performing incredible, dramatic and powerful music” Intriligator continued.

Later that night, the symphony will present a full-length concert with those same fun movie favorites with the addition of Beethoven’s Leonore Overture #3 and Strauss’ epic tone poem, Don Juan.

“I am so excited to begin our celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday this year—and what a way to begin it: with his Leonore Overture #3! It’s a true masterpiece!” Intriligator added. “This is much more than an opera overture, it is really the first tone poem written for orchestra…in many ways, this piece encapsulates the essence of Beethoven: the struggle from darkness to light, overcoming conflicts and hardships with a triumph of the human spirit.”

Enhance your experience with “Lunch and Learn” on Jan. 24th, from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Laramie County Library and “Classic Conversations” on Jan. 25th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Center, prior to the concert.