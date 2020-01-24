There’s a New Dog in Town, Cheyenne!

Dog Haus Biergarten is giving out free Haus Dogs all day on Saturday, February 1st from 11am-10pm at Dog Haus Biergarten Cheyenne (3838 Atkin Street.)

Dog Haus also shared their gourmet dog menu on their Facebook page. The restaurant will feature 7 hormone- and antibiotic-free all beef dogs:

SOOO CALI — wild arugula, crispy onions, spicy basil aioli, avocado, tomato

CHILI IDOL — haus chili, onions, cheddar cheese sauce

OLD TOWN — smoked bacon wrapped dog, pickled jalapeños, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, caramelized onions

COWBOY — smoked bacon wrapped dog, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, crispy onions

DOWNTOWN — smoked bacon wrapped dog, caramelized onions, mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickled peppers

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS — bacon wrapped dog, bouillonnaise, sweet ginger glaze, pineapple, scallions, pickled jalapeños, crispy onions

CHILI THE KID — white american cheese, Haus chili, crispy onions, chipotle aioli

BEYOND BRAT — beyond sausage® bratwurst, sauerkraut, caramelized onions, spicy brown mustard

SOOO VEGGIE — beyond sausage® hot italian, wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions, spicy basil aioli

All Haus Dogs feature, and premium toppings, and are served on three grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. No additions or substitutions.

To redeem a free Haus Dog visitors must check-in with Dog Haus App, and scan Dog Haus App at register.