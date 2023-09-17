PET OWNERS: Take Precaution!

A rare, potentially serious bacterial infection known as leptospirosis has been recently diagnosed in several dogs and one human in Laramie County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) and the Wyoming Livestock Board. The human case is believed to be the state’s first on record. The affected person is an individual with occupational exposure to animals.

Leptospirosis is a serious bacterial infection that can lead to kidney damage, liver failure and even death in pets and humans without appropriate treatment. The disease can be passed to humans through the urine of infected animals, or contact with water or soil contaminated with their urine. Many kinds of wild and domestic animals can carry the bacteria including cattle, horses, dogs and rodents.

In pets, leptospirosis may not cause any clinical symptoms or it may cause nonspecific signs including fever, vomiting, refusal to eat and muscle pain. Dr. Hallie Hasel, state veterinarian, urged dog owners, “If you think your pet may have leptospirosis, contact your veterinarian immediately.”

Recommended precautions to help prevent leptospirosis infection include:

Wear gloves and practice good hand hygiene if coming in contact with the urine of an infected pet.

Dog owners should consult with their veterinarian about vaccinating their dogs for leptospirosis. Leptospirosis vaccine may not have been included with other routine vaccinations.

Avoid swimming or wading in water that might be contaminated with animal urine.

Reduce rodent habitats around the home, workplace and recreational areas by removing brush, rock piles, junk, cluttered firewood and possible rodent food supplies.

More information about leptospirosis and humans is available from the CDC. More information for pet owners can be found from the American Veterinary Medical Association.