Planning and Development Department Releases Housing Survey
Posted On April 8, 2022
The City of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department is working to identify barriers to housing development in Cheyenne. Your response to the survey below will allow the Planning and Development Department to assess housing needs in the community and determine future amendments to the Unified Development Code (UDC). The Planning and Development Department appreciates your input and thanks you in advance! The survey will be open until April 20, 2022.