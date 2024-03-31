Pony-Tales and Free Enterprise – Happy Easter!

As Easter rolls around, my mind, in its infinite wisdom, meanders to Shetland ponies. A peculiar connection, I know, but bear with me. Most ranch kids have had a brush with a pony, or more accurately, have been “brushed” by a pony. I fondly recall a neighboring rancher’s words of wisdom: “If you ever doubt the existence of pure evil, purchase a Shetland pony.” Those of you with pony tales are either chuckling or sobbing into your coffee now. My own equestrian nemesis was Robin, a paint pony with a heart as dark as her spots. After crossing paths with her, I swore off paint horses for life. Now you’re scratching your heads, wondering what this horse horror story has to do with Easter. Actually, everything and nothing.

Robin had one redeeming quality – she was a pro at pulling a pony cart. Every Easter, schools would descend upon our ranch for field trips and Robin was the undisputed star. She offered rides, accepted treats, and devoured attention from her adoring fans. But when the sun set, she reverted back to her devilish self. Robin’s repertoire included dragging me under trees, kicking, biting, bucking, and running away. Even the mere suggestion of a trim or a brush sent her into a hoof-flailing frenzy. Yet, to the outside world, she was a sweetheart, which brings me to my point.

Free Enterprise in the Smart Phone Era is a lot like dealing with Robin. Everyone loves the idea of it, but once they’re in the saddle, the kicks, bites, and bucking begins. Politicians and citizens alike sing praises of business and economic development, but once they retreat to their safe spaces, they start slapping on restraints, restrictions, and regulations. It’s time we stop this madness, America. Let’s get back to the principles that built our community, state, and nation. To the businesses who refuse to be bucked off, who continue to clutch onto the American dream through all the kicks and stomps, I salute you. You are the true optimists, the heroes we can never fully repay.

Robin left her hoofprint on my backside right until the end of her days. If you didn’t grow up with a pony, you missed out on some stellar life lessons. But if you’ve ventured into business, I’m sure you’ve learned to always stay on your toes, lest you find the proverbial hoof of political correctness planted on your backside. Onward and upward, America!

Yours in pony-induced wisdom,

Dale G. Steenbergen