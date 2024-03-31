Brigadier General Colin Connor Speaking at Military May

With a long month of April showers ahead of us, it can be easy to get down, especially since April showers in Wyoming often mean more snow. But just around the corner, we can look forward to one of your Cheyenne Chamber’s favorite celebrations – not May flowers, but Military May! Our men and women in uniform are essential to the protection and continuation of all the freedoms we enjoy as Americans, and are invaluable to our community.

This year, we are thrilled to announce that we will be welcoming Brigadier General Colin J. Connor as our esteemed speaker. Brig. Gen. Connor is currently serving as the Director for ICBM Modernization, a post that has him overseeing and coordinating Air Force activities for the deployment of Sentinel. Before his promotion, he served as Deputy Director for Nuclear and Homeland Defense Operations. With a rich educational background ranging from the U.S. Air Force Academy to MIT, a long list of impressive assignments, and a range of esteemed awards, we’re confident that Sentinel’s deployment is in great hands.

F.E. Warren AFB will be the first of three bases to make the initial switch from Minuteman III to Sentinel. The initial phases of implementation planning have already made a difference in Cheyenne, but even bigger changes are coming in the near future; including a notable economic boost. With this monumental switch just around the corner, we are honored to get the opportunity to hear from the man in charge. We also have a special Military Appreciation Barbeque that’s sure to be a blast. Don’t miss out – luncheon tickets go fast, so secure your spot today!