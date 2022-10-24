Home » Sponsored

Prepare for Take Off: Luncheon with Tim Bradshaw

Guest speaker Tim Bradshaw, the Director of Aviation at the Cheyenne Regional Airport, will discuss the current and future state of our airport at the November Chamber Luncheon. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce will host community members on Friday, November 4. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Laramie County Community College Pathfinder Building and is presented by Riverstone Bank. Register to attend today.

About Tim Bradshaw

Bradshaw has more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry and came to serve as the Director of Aviation in December 2021. In this role, Bradshaw is responsible for all airport-owned facilities and the day-to-day operations of Cheyenne Regional Airport.

Learn more about Chamber events and advocacy programs by visiting CheyenneChamber.org.





