Providing Support: Wyoming Air National Guard Deploys

Soldiers from the Wyoming Air National Guard’s Detachment 6, Bravo Company, 2/245th Aviation Regiment, have officially deployed to South America as part of a fixed-wing mission under the U.S. Southern Command. Their assignment will focus on providing transportation support for service members and State Department officials across the region, a critical role in maintaining operational readiness and diplomatic efforts.

Unlike deployments over the past two decades that emphasized surveillance and electronic warfare, this mission mirrors the unit’s domestic tasks. CW5 Steven Higgins, the Detachment 6 commander, expressed confidence in his team’s readiness, stating,

“We will take care of each other and ensure we perform our mission as professionals, making our families, leadership, and all of Wyoming proud of us.”

This deployment highlights the Wyoming Air National Guard’s ongoing commitment to supporting global military operations while showcasing their versatility in both domestic and international missions. As these soldiers head into South America, they bring with them Wyoming’s legacy of service and dedication.

Safe travels, Detachment 6. Your state stands behind you.