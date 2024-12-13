Twinkling Lights and Timeless Tunes: The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Magic

Twinkling lights, joyful carolers, and enchanting melodies—Cheyenne is ready to ring in the season with Holiday Magic! The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra (CSO) invites you to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year on December 14th at 7:30 p.m. at the Cheyenne Civic Center.

This festive concert, presented by HF Sinclair, will feature holiday favorites performed by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra alongside special guests:

All-City Children’s Chorus

Cheyenne Chamber Singers

En Avant Dance Studio

Together, they’ll create a heartwarming evening filled with the spirit of the season—perfect for all ages.

Tickets & Information: Reserve your seats today and join the celebration that promises to fill your hearts with cheer and your ears with unforgettable melodies.

Students: $12

Adults: $23–$53

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra extends its gratitude to their Season Sponsors: Ken Garff Toyota and the Cheyenne Civic Center, whose support makes concerts like this possible.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of the holidays with live music, dazzling performances, and a community united in celebration. Secure your tickets and let the season’s Holiday Magic enchant you!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cheyennesymphony.org.