Registration for Adult Co-Rec Dodgeball League Now Open

CHEYENNE – Registration for the City of Cheyenne Adult Co-Rec Dodgeball League opened on January 4, 2022. Time to dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge!

A Co-Rec League to get out and have some fun while getting good exercise. Each team is guaranteed eight games. Games will be played Monday through Thursday evenings at the Youth Activity and Community Center (dependent on number of teams).

Early registration runs from January 4, 2022 and will end on February 17, 2022 with late registration running from February 18, 2022 through March 3, 2022 where a $50 late fee will be added if space is available. After March 3, 2022 all registration will be closed so make sure to get your team signed up! The cost of the league is $150/team. Season starts March 28, 2022 and will run tentatively until May 26, 2022.

Registration forms and information can be found online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). Contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org should you have any questions.