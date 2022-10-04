Registration Now Open for Co-Rec K–2 Youth Basketball League

Registration is now open for the City of Cheyenne’s Co-Rec K–2 Youth Basketball League; a recreational basketball league for children in grades K-2nd.

Early registration is now open and will end on October 20, 2022, with late registration running from October 21, through November 3, 2022. A $25 late fee will be added if space is available. After November 3, all registration will be closed. So, make sure to sign up early! The cost of the league is $60/per player. Practices will start on December 12, 2022, and games will begin on January 14, 2023. Registration includes a shirt, a basketball, a league picture, and an award. All games will be played on Saturdays and possibly some Friday evenings.

Registration forms and information can be found online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.).

Contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org should you have any questions.