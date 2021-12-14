Registration Now Open for Winter Co-Rec Adult Volleyball League

CHEYENNE – Only a few weeks remain to register your team for the upcoming adult co-rec volleyball league! Regular registration is open until Thursday, December 16th. Late registration runs from December 17th to December 30th, where a $50 late fee will be added. After December 30th, registration will be closed so make sure to sign your team up today! The cost of the league is $420 per team. There are 10 games guaranteed plus a double elimination tournament, seeded based on regular season standings. The regular season will begin Tuesday, January 18th, 2022. Games will be played Monday through Thursday evenings primarily at the Eastridge Facility (1780 E. Pershing Blvd.). The league is officiated by the Officials for Fun Club! We look forward to seeing your team on the court!

Registration forms and more information can be found online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). Contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org should you have any questions.